Ant-Man And The Wasp Actress Evangeline Lilly Protests Against Vaccine Mandates: “This Is Not Safe. This Is Not Healthy. This Is Not Love.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp actress Evangeline Lilly took to Instagram where she revealed she participated in the anti-vaccine mandate rally that took place in Washington, D.C. on the weekend of January 22nd and 23rd.

Lilly posted on Instagram three photos of the events. The first shows a person carrying a sign in their backpack that reads, “Vaxxed Democrat For Medical Freedom.”

The second photo shows another person holding up a sign that reads, “Nurses for Vaxx-Choice.” Another sign can be seen that reads, “Vioxx, Opiods and Vaccines all have the same takers.” A third banner also reads, “Defeat The Mandates.”

The third image shows a banner that reads, “Feds For Medical Freedom.”

A fourth photo shares a quote from Naval Ravikant. It reads, “All tyranny begins with the desire to coerce others for the greater good.”

Accompanying these four photos, Lilly wrote, “I was in DC this weekend to support bodily sovereignty while Canadian truckers were rallying for their cross-country, peaceful convoy in support of the same thing.”

“I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will, under threat of: violent attack, arrest or detention without trial, loss of employment, homelessness, starvation, loss of education, alienation from loved ones, excommunication from society…under any threat whatsoever,” Lilly declared.

She continued, “This is not the way. This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems.”

Finally, she concluded, “I was pro choice before COVID and I am still pro choice today.”

Dr. Robert Malone, who describes himself as the “inventor of mRNA vaccines (and DNA vaccines)” recently criticized the current vaccine policy in the United States saying, “If we continue to pursue this universal vaccination strategy in the face of the pandemic, particularly with omicron now, a much more highly infectious, highly replication-competent virus, what we risk is driving the virus through basic evolution to a state where it may be more pathogenic and more able to elude immune response.”

He added, “So, in sum, I don’t wish to scare, we’ve had enough fear porn. But if we continue to pursue universal vaccination, the high probability is what we will continue to see is the evolution of additional escape mutants that are increasingly infectious and may well become more pathogenic.”

“This policy of forced universal vaccination is absolutely contrary to all of our understanding about basic viral evolution. We are clearly seeing the development of escape mutants that are resistant to the vaccine. Omicron is not only resistant to the vaccine, but its infectivity seems to be facilitated by the vaccine. And, in my opinion, this must stop for the sake of the world,” he concluded.

Lilly previously spoke out against “corona house arrest” saying it was “not for this family.”

In an Instagram post back in March 2020 she posted, “Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual.”

In the comments she would be asked, “No Corona House Arrest???” Lilly responded, “Not for this family.”

In response to a critic of her decision, Lilly answered, “Hello Erin. I am living with my father at the moment, who has stage four lukemia. I am also immune compromised at the moment. I have two young kids.”

She added, “Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices. With love and respect, Evangeline Lilly.”

She further elaborated on her stance in another response, “It seems we have similar views and probably would have a lot we agree upon if we could sit, face-to-face, to discuss it. I bet we would completely agree on what we want and what we are trying to avoid, and then would challenge each other thoughtfully about how to achieve that. I’m having those conversations daily with people in my inner circle and am always considering and reconsidering my position.”

She continued, ” Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu. It’s unnerving. I appreciate your engagement and the meaningful discourse.”

Lilly added, “Let’s be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious – keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power, but gracious with each other as we try to navigate the unknown dangers of a modern, global world and power structure.”

She concluded, “Stay in touch. We’re in this together. Thank you for listening. I have heard you.”

In response to another user Lilly wrote, “I think we all need to slow down, take a breath and look at the facts we are being presented with. They do not add up to the all-out global lockdown, control, pandemonia and insanity we are experiencing.”

She added, “I hope that people will find their peace and sanity where you are soon. Sending you loving prayers.”

Lilly would eventually apologize for her comments 10 days after her initial comments in another post to Instagram.

She wrote, “Hello everyone. I am writing you from my home where I have been social distancing since Mar 18th – when social distancing was instituted in the small community where I am currently living.”

She continued, “At the time of my Mar 16th post, the directives from the authorities here were that we not congregate in groups of more than 250ppl and that we wash our hands regularly, which we were doing.”

Lilly then notes the directives changed and she complies, “Two days later, those directives changed and, despite my intense trepidation over the socioeconomic and political repercussions of this course of action, PLEASE KNOW I AM DOING MY PART TO FLATTEN THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND STAYING HOME WITH MY FAMILY.”

She then apologized for her previous comments. “I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19. Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message.”

Lilly added, “My direct and special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic. I never meant to hurt you. When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria. I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation.”

She continued, “I am grieved by the ongoing loss of life, and the impossible decisions medical workers around the world must make as they treat those affected. I am concerned for our communities – small businesses and families living paycheck-to-paycheck – and I am trying to follow responsible recommendations for how to help. Like many of you, I fear for the political aftermath of this pandemic, and I am praying for us all.”

She then noted she is heartened by how she sees people treating each other during the pandemic, “At the same time, I am heartened by the beauty and humanity I see so many people demonstrating toward one another in this vulnerable time. When I was grappling with my own fears over social distancing, one kind, wise and gracious person said to me “do it out of love, not fear” and it helped me to realize my place in all of this.”

Lilly finally concluded, “Sending love to all of you, even if you can’t return it right now.”

