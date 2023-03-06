Steven Spielberg is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, and he recently smeared America by accusing it of having rising “antisemitism.” The far-left director’s charge becomes even more outrageous when read in context of his full comments.

On March 3, the far-left Deadline reported on the comments Spielberg made on the far-left The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Deadline hysterically described the director as having “some chilling words on the rise of public antisemitism in recent years.”

Colbert prompted these remarks, with Deadline writing that the host asked the director “whether he is surprised by the recent, headline-making increase in incidents of antisemitism.” Spielberg responded to the leading question by saying, “I find it very, very surprising.” He added that, “Antisemitism has always been there—it’s either been just around the corner and slightly out of sight but always lurking, or it has been much more overt like in Germany in the ‘30s.”

Spielberg then made it clear that he was referring to America with his remarks. “But not since Germany in the ‘30s have I witnessed antisemitism no longer lurking, but standing proud with hands on hips like Hitler and Mussolini, kind of daring us to defy it. I’ve never experienced this in my entire life, especially in this country.”

Going even further, the director said that, “Somehow the marginalizing of people that aren’t part of some kind of a majority race is something that has been creeping up on us for years and years and years.” He provided additional clarity by remarking that, “Somehow in 2014, 2015, 2016 hate became a kind of membership to a club that has gotten more members than I ever thought was possible in America.”

So which group of people, exactly, is Spielberg putting into that “club?” The one formed in 2014, 2015, and 2016?

Later he made the bizarre remark that, “hate and antisemitism go hand in hand; you can’t separate one from the other.” Hate, of course, can be easily separated from antisemitism. Indeed, hatred can be directed at anyone. And anyone can direct hate—including people who constantly claim to be victimized and the recipients of hatred.

Spielberg’s smear of America on The Late Show is only the latest example of someone from Hollywood attacking the nation. If audiences reject the latest Star Wars product? Hollywood claims it must be because America is racist. If people don’t like the latest adaptation featuring race-swapped characters? Hollywood says it’s because of racism. If people object to depravity in the latest product for America to consume? “Homophobia,” obviously.

And then there is Hollywood being all in on the slimy 1619 Project, its attacks on the nation when America doesn’t vote the “right” way, and the constant anti-American garbage it pumped out against the post-9/11 wars. The author of this post was deployed to the Iraq War and in particular will never forget that propaganda.

There was Syriana (2005), In the Valley of Elah (2007), Lions for Lambs (2007), Redacted (2007), Rendition (2007), Body of Lies (2008), Stop-Loss (2008), Green Zone (2010), and more—including war-adjacent movies such as Non-Stop (2014) starring Liam Neeson. The propaganda throughout the post-9/11 wars was awful and yet Tinseltown has never given it a second thought.

Spielberg’s comments become even more odious when considering a variety of things, including the fact that Americans—even members in the “club”—have spent billions of dollars on his land-of-make-believe products over the decades. Americans have made him wealthy beyond the wildest dreams of most people on Earth. And yet this is what he thinks of America in return.

Spielberg’s smear of America is far from surprising. It is, in fact, wholly expected. And as long as people keep throwing their money at his offerings—and Hollywood in general—Americans will keep rewarding him and the entertainment industry.

