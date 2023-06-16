Warner Bros. Discovery Sponsors Outfest Los Angeles Film Festival That Targets Children With Gender Ideology Propaganda, Features “Two Film Programs For Both Children And Teens” As Well As Drag Story Hour

Warner Bros. Discovery Sponsors Outfest Los Angeles Film Festival That Targets Children With Gender Ideology Propaganda, Features “Two Film Programs For Both Children And Teens” As Well As Drag Story Hour

Warner Bros. Discovery is one of the main sponsors of the upcoming Outfest Los Angeles Summer Festival that has specific programming targeting children and teenagers and will also include a drag story hour.

The festival’s official website makes it clear the festival is being sponsored by both Warner Bros. Discovery and Genesis, the luxury vehicle division of South Korean automaker Hyundai.

The website also links to an article in Deadline that details many of the programs and films the festival plans to include. Of note, the article details that “Outfest will also hold a Family Day celebration on its final day of programming, Sunday July 23rd at the newly-opened Vidiots theater and video store in Eagle Rock, Los Angeles.”

This “Family Day” is specifically targeted at children with Deadline reporting, “Queer youth and queer families are invited to enjoy a playful, safe and affirming environment to celebrate vibrant queer childhood with two film programs for both children and teens and activities including Drag Story Hour, Bob Baker Marionette Theater, arts and crafts, snack giveaways, and more!”

This sponsorship comes in the wake of Warner Bros. Discovery subsidiary Cartoon Network announcing earlier this month that they were going to use a their cartoon series We Baby Bears to indoctrinate children into disordered and sinful lifestyles.

As seen in the clip above the characters identify themselves with various pronouns. One character says, “Hey there! I am the great Winnifred. She/her. Actor extraordinaire!”

The bears then respond to this introduction saying, “Our crew also has a new addition. Meet Box! They use they/them pronouns and they make an exceptionally good quiche!”

The parrot named Polly greets the box saying, “Well met, Box. I use they/them pronouns as well.”

As reported by LGBTQ+ propaganda outlet GLAAD, the decision to push this evil ideology was due to a members of the production staff admitting they have currently succumbed to the ideology.

A spokesman for We Baby Bears said, “During the production of We Baby Bears, a few crew members came out with they/them pronouns, and we felt that it was important to reflect that in the show.”

“Our show team values representation because it’s something everybody on the show deeply cares about, and that’s why we aim to cast LGBTQ talent like Alok Vaid-Menon, Harvey Guillén, and Dominique Jackson,” the spokesman added.

Cartoon Network is no stranger to pushing deviant behavior. The company previously released a PSA telling viewers to “see color” in order to be “anti-racist” back in 2021.

The company’s official Twitter account promoted the PSA writing, “When you see color and the history that comes with it, you can recognize the role racism plays in our culture AND appreciate everyone’s diversity. The Crystal Gems say BE ANTI-RACIST!”

In 2020 Cartoon Network also promoted the evil gender ideology when they teamed with the National Black Justice Coalition to produce a comic aimed at indoctrinating children.

The network posted to Instagram, “Here’s to not only normalizing gender pronouns, but respecting them, too. Whether you use he/she/them or something else, we acknowledge, affirm and LOVE you!⁣”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetworkofficial)

Cartoon Network then directed individuals to the National Black Justice Coalition’s Gender Justice Toolkit that they claim was “designed with the goal of ensuring justice.”

“This specific toolkit has been designed with the goal of ensuring gender justice in mind,” the NBJC wrote. “Which means ending the violence that Black women and girls—both cisgender and transgender, as well as gender non-conforming people— experience simply as a result of who they are and how they exist in the world.”

What do you make of Warner Bros. Discovery sponsoring this event that is specifically putting children in danger via the indoctrination of vile gender ideology?

