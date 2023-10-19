DC Comics writer Tim Sheridan recently begged his followers to purchase copies of the upcoming Alan Scott: The Green Lantern series in order to own ComicsGate members.

Sheridan made his plea on X where he stated, “I’m a here to ask you a favor. The book comes out next DC Tuesday, October 24th, but already the haters and the queerphobes are out in force, doing everything they can to see that this book tanks. They use code and make it sound like they have legit problems with a book they haven’t read yet. But the truth is they just don’t like that there is a queer hero in the upper ranks of the DCU.”

“The only way we can shut these people down is to make this book an undeniable success,” he continued. “The only way to prove to the big publishers that there’s a huge market for authentic stories about LGBTQIA+ characters and these stories are for everyone is to buy the heck out of books like this.”

Comics friends! Queer friends! Allies! I need your help. Please SHARE this and let’s work together to deliver CG a big L. #iLoveAlanScott pic.twitter.com/8JYZfmVunu — Tim Sheridan (@iamtimsheridan) October 19, 2023

Sheridan went on, “This one’s only six issues and each one has a few variants. So I’m asking if you have the means buy them up. Buy extras. Give to people you think really need to read it.”

He then claimed that he would not pocket any additional profits from an assumed increase in sales from his pitch, “And you might say this sounds like a great way for Tim Sheridan to make a bundle in royalties. Well, no. I won’t make a penny because every single royalty I receive from these six issues will go straight to a charity that is very important to me and that I’ve support for a long time: The Elton John Aids Foundation, which works to prevent HIV stigma and provide compassionate care for all communities.”

“I am asking you to join the Corps,” he begged. “If you care about truth and justice, about shining a light in the darkness, if you think comics are and should continue to be for everyone, or if you just want to force these ComicsGate trolls back under the bridge they crawled out from, please support our book.”

“And send a message that the bullying and the lies and the hate have to stop,” he said. “Everyone deserves to see themselves in comics. Everyone needs allies. And if you’re an ally, now is the time to step up. We outnumber them. So let’s pool our power, vote with our wallets, and beat these a**holes.”

“Add as many of these four variant covers for Alan Scott: The Green Lantern to your pull list today. Pick them up in store next week, Tuesday the 24th. Thank you so much,” he concluded.

In a subsequent post on X, he wrote, “(for you innocents wondering what “CG” is — they’re a hateful group of misogynist, queerphobic, racist a-holes who actively work to take down comics with any hint of diversity. They deserve a big loss — that would be the “L” I mentioned.)”

A leaked page from the upcoming series obtained by Super Hero Hype appears to depict FBI director J. Edgar Hoover blackmailing Alan Scott into not only joining the fledgling Justice Society of America, but also into sexual escapades with himself.

The page shows Hoover intimidating Scott with a photo of himself and another man in a homosexual embrace. Not only does it show Hoover blackmailing Scott, but Hoover also informs him, “Oh, also we’re having a little get-together in Forest Hills this weekend. You’ll come. Clyde will give you the details on your way out. And Alan…bring the combat boots.”

Clyde is most likely a reference to the real-life former FBI Associate Director Clyde Tolson, which biographers and historians have debated was Hoover’s long-time homosexual lover.

For instance, Richard Hack in his biography Puppetmaster asserts that Hoover was not a homosexual, but Anthony Summers in his Official and Confidential: The Secret Life of J. Edgar Hoover book claims that he was a homosexual.

He told ABC News, “He was a sadly repressed individual, but most people, even J. Edgar Hoover, let go on occasion.”

Sheridan denies that Hoover and Scott have relations in the series. He wrote on X, “I can’t believe I even have to post this, but—No, Alan Scott does not have sex w/ J Edgar Hoover in our book (out 10/24.) *Hoover blackmails GL into working more closely w/ the JSA.* Yes, Hoover is creepy, but so are the a-holes posting misleading b.s. to keep you from reading!”

He added, “…and not to spoil anything, but just to be even clearer: Hoover *tries* to blackmail GL. *TRIES*. (Hoover?! Trying to blackmail a prominent figure with compromising intel?? UNHEARD OF!) ”

While it’s unclear at this point if the book will leave open the question on whether or not Hoover was blackmailing Scott into sexual relations, preview pages obtained by Bleeding Cool do show Scott engaging in sodomy with another a man while in the Army in 1936.

Not only does it depict Alan Scott engaging in sodomy, but it mocks God with Scott’s homosexual partner stating, “Hey–if God himself didn’t want me to love you, then how could I? And why would he make me look so good in a ring?”

These questions show a clear lack of understanding of Christian theology and teaching as well.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church states, “But why did God not prevent the first man from sinning? St. Leo the Great responds, ‘Christ’s inexpressible grace gave us blessings better than those the demon’s envy had taken away.’ And St. Thomas Aquinas wrote, ‘There is nothing to prvent human nature’s being raised up to something greater even after sin; God permits evil in order to draw forth some greater good. Thus St. Paul says, ‘Where sin increased, grace abounded all the more’; and the Exultet sings, ‘O happy fault that earned so great, so glorious a Redeemer!'”

And the act of sodomy is indeed a sin. In fact, it’s one of the “sins that cry to heaven.” The Catechism states, “The catechetical tradition also recalls that there are ‘sins that cry to heaven’: the blood of Abel, the sin of the Sodomites, the cry of the people oppressed in Egypt, the cry of the foreigner, the widow, and the orphan, injustice to the wage earner.”

What do you make of Sheridan begging his followers to boost sales for this piece of propaganda?

