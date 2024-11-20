Actor Devon Sawa Shares Funny Story Reacting To News ‘Idle Hands’ Is Being Remade By ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Collaborators Finn Wolfhard And Jason Reitman

Connie Ray sees the writing on the wall - make that the ceiling in Idle Hands (1999), Sony Pictures

Nineties nostalgia is taking hold, probably a decade later than it should have, but it is nonetheless. It’s also in full swing at a convenient time for Hollywood when they mine the past for ideas instead of thinking up new ones. This fact of life is so rampant at cinemas that they’re digging deep for things to remake.

Fred Willard remembers to check for Boogeymen in Idle Hands (1999), Sony Pictures

Enter the 1999 horror comedy about a stoner’s possessed hand running amok, Idle Hands. It is being prepped for a remake treatment no one expected from a team becoming more renowned lately for tackling major properties that are hallmarks of supernatural hijinx

Variety reported that Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard and filmmaker Billy Bryk are working on a reimagining produced by second-generation Ghostbusters film director Jason Reitman. Interestingly, the biggest question about Wolfhard’s involvement isn’t if he will star, but rather if he will direct.

Finn Wolfhard takes a Cheetos break after setting a trap for Slimer in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024), Sony Pictures

He and Bryk debuted their first feature (Hell of a Summer) as a writing and directing duo last year. Now, they are endeavoring to write the new Idle Hands minus confirmation whether they will direct it too or not.

“Finn and Billy crushed their directorial debut and have a completely original take on Idle Hands that captures a disaffected generation,” said Reitman of their script. “We are excited to support them as they bring their unique take to the screen and summon the demons.”

Devon Sawa feels a hand resting on his shoulder and it isn’t friendly in Idle Hands (1999), Sony Pictures

The original starred Devon Sawa, Seth Green, Vivica Fox, and Jessica Alba just as her career was on the rise. It was directed by Rodman Flender, who is known for directing several hit TV shows and Leprechaun 2, and written by Star Trek: Discovery producer Terri Hughes Burton and The Handmaid’s Tale producer Ron Milbauer.

Making only $4.2 million in theaters on a $25 million budget, Idle Hands was a certified bomb, which wasn’t entirely the film or the studio’s fault. The release coincided with the Columbine tragedy, and the aftermath of the event caused many theaters to be gun-shy about screening it due to its violent content, especially in Colorado where the tragedy happened.

A surprise plug in the form of negative publicity on the floor of Congress also didn’t help. Late Senator Joe Lieberman excoriated the film and its content as “grossly violent”, and its marketing for using “killing as a form of comic relief.” Despite it all, the horror comedy built a small audience on video and DVD.

Sawa learned of the remake through his 10-year-old son who is excited about Wolfhard’s next movie and thinks it’s an original screenplay. “My 10 year old ‘Awesome!! Finn Wolfhard from the coolest show [Stranger] Things is making a new movie called idle hands!!'” Sawa posted on X. “Me ‘I was in Idle Hands!! I’m the original Anton!!’ ‘Sure dad. Whatever you say. – can I have a snack?'”

Devon Sawa (@DevonESaway) via X

Reaction among Sawa’s fans is mixed; some don’t want a remake while others see potential for the current generation to rediscover the actor’s work. Idle Hands won’t be the Devil’s playground for a few years, but Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk’s directorial debut, Hell of a Summer, was picked up by distributor Neon and is slated for a theatrical release next year.

