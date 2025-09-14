7 Best Virtual Reality Games That Changed the Medium

Credit: Best Virtual Reality Games Job Simulator (2016), Owlchemy Labs, Screenshot via Steam

For gamers who want a more immersive experience, you might want to check out the best virtual reality games that have changed the medium. There are tons of virtual reality games available, but not every one is made for virtual reality, and might have restrictions that can take you out of the immersion.

Whether you want a casual adventure, a hard-core action-packed story, or a stressful and terrifying time, we have you covered on the best virtual reality games of all time.

7. Blade and Sorcery

Blade and Sorcery (2024), WarpFrog, Screenshot via Steam

Want a game where you can just be free to do what you want in a combat setting? Blade and Sorcery offers great physics with intuitive action that makes it feel real. In this game, your main goal is to simply beat enemies in a melee-style combat.

There are tons of weapons to choose from, from classic swords to magical powers. There’s even a campaign mode where you have a skill tree, a cool story, and boss fights. Weapons have amazing physics, so you actually have to work and strategize towards victory.

Related: Best-Selling Game Franchises of All Time

6. Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

Keep Talking and Nobody Explores (2015), Steel Crate Games, Screenshot via Steam

For the puzzle lovers who want something on the more extreme side, you should pick up Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes. Essentially, players are tasked with diffusing a bomb. The multiplayer game forces you to communicate and collaborate to diffuse a complex bomb, except that only one person can see the bomb, while the other can only see the manual.

Your communication skills have to be top-notch, because you only get a few wrong moves, and the timer is slowly ticking away. It’s an exhilarating, stressful co-op game that sounds simple, but is way more complex than you could imagine.

5. Job Simulator

Job Simulator (2016), Owlchemy Labs, Screenshot via Steam

Not a fan of all the action? Do you just want something that makes you laugh and keeps you interested? Job Simulator is a classic choice and is considered one of the best virtual reality games out there.

The quirky sandbox game paces you with a common office job, but you have the choice of doing multiple jobs like an auto mechanic, chef, or even a convenience store clerk. The humor is charming, and the number of things you can interact with at each job is unforgettable, creating unique experiences each time you play.

4. Phasmophobia

Phasmophobia (2020), Kinetic Games, Screenshot via Steam

While Phasmophobia isn’t focused on VR gameplay, it’s still an immersive, heart-pounding game that horror fans should try. This indie hit game sees you and your friends tasked with investigating a haunted house, campsite, or even prison.

Thanks to a variety of tools, you must determine what type of ghost it is. While there isn’t any combat, the ghost can kill you. Playing in VR creates an even more terrifying experience with close encounters, jumpscares, and more.

Check Out: Best Cozy Simulators For A Calming Experience

3. Beat Saber

Beat Saber, Beat Games, Screenshot via Steam

Another iconic title is Beat Saber, an amazing rhythm game, but with a twist. For fans of Rock Band or Guitar Hero, this is one of the best virtual reality games that changed the medium. In this game, you have two laser swords to slash away at blocks to the beat of the music.

Along with that, it has several obstacles to push you to duck and slide out of the way, giving you an exercise while you jam out to your favorite songs.

2. Metal Hellsinger VR

Metal Hellsinger, Funcom, Screenshot via Steam

This action game is considered one of the best virtual reality games that changed the medium because of how it seamlessly combines two amazing genres for the perfect VR experience. If you enjoy DOOM’s action-packed style and are still obsessed with the music, then Metal Hellsinger VR is for you.

The unique thrill of the game creates impressive immersion, offering gamers an outstanding shooter with a rhythm-based system that encourages you to move, dash, and blast to the beat.

Read More: Best Games That Deserve a Movie Adaptation

1. Half-Life: Alyx

Half-Life: Alyx (2020), Valve, Screenshot via Steam

When it comes to the best virtual reality games that have changed the medium, the number one pick goes to Half-Life: Alyx. It’s the first full-fledged Half-Life game that Valve has released in a long time, and it did not disappoint.

The game takes place after the original Half-Life, but before the second one. And like the title suggests, you play as Alyx Vance, where you take on enemy Combine forces and research their weakness. This game was specifically for VR players, so the graphics and physics mechanics are top-tier, making it the new standard for VR gameplay.

Nikole Stewart By Nikole Stewart is a writer and editor with three years of experience writing keen articles on topics such as ... More about Nikole Stewart