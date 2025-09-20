7 Games That Reward You for Being Evil

The joy of diving into a video game is not only about living a new adventure every time, but being able to do things you normally can’t do. And while maybe see this as an opportunity to explore magical settings and historical stories, others use this opportunity in other ways. For instance, this list of games that reward you for being evil.

7. Infamous

Infamous, Sony Computer Entertainment, Screenshot via Fandom

The Infamous series is an open action-adventure game where players use their parkour skills to jump and climb buildings to traverse around the world. Players also have powers and must decide their destinies by becoming either good or evil. Essentially, the morality, or karma, system is a major factor in the game.

Each choice the player makes directly affects how the game is played. And while many might want to stay on the good side, some take a dark approach, and in doing so, their powers become brutal, which offers instant kills and huge explosions, which in turn can make the game easier.

6. BioShock

BioShock Infinite, Irrational Games, Screenshot via Steam

A beloved action-adventure franchise is BioShock, known for its unique worlds and terrifying creatures. And in this steampunk video game, players are presented with several options to determine how far they will go to make the game easier for themselves.

For example, in the first game, players have the option to consume children or save them. If players choose to consume them, they can gain a great amount of strength, so dealing with the supernatural creatures and machinations will be easier.

5. Skyrim

Skyrim Special Edition (2016), Bethesda Studios, Screenshot via Steam

One of the all-time best adventures you can have in an RPG is in Skyrim. The story is memorable and enchanting, and it also lets you do whatever you want. And if we’re talking about games that reward you for being evil, this is a top contender, because being evil is really the only way to get the best equipment for your character.

By following the demonic Daedra, which means killing, stealing, and even kidnapping, you can get the best weapons, including a mace owned by Molag Bal, although you might not want to be associated with him.

4. Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games, Screenshot via Steam

The popular Western action-adventure is also on the list of games that reward you for being evil, particularly the second installment.

Red Dead Redemption 2 sees players making several choices for Arthur Morgan, which in turn makes him either a good cowboy or a ruthless outlaw. For those who want to be a dangerous outlaw, you’ll get rewarded with an abundance of money. Is money worth everyone hating you?

3. Fable

Fable, Xbox Game Studios, Screenshot via Steam

This classic RPG, Fable, has a great, systematic karma system with several features and gameplay decisions that would define the genre for years. They offer cartoonish styles, like devil horns when you’re being bad, or a halo like an angel if you’re being good, which makes it lighthearted for those who don’t want to stress about morality.

But it’s also one of the best games that reward you for being evil. For instance, you can steal from others for gold or even sacrifice followers to gain a powerful weapon.

2. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, LucasArts, Screenshot via Steam

The Star Wars franchise is all about good versus evil. The light and dark side. The Jedi versus the Sith. So it only makes sense that one of their top games, Knights of the Old Republic, follows that same concept.

But the classic RPG gives fans what they’ve always wanted: to experience the dark side and acquire their unique abilities like Drain Life and Force Choke. Along with that, joining the dark side is also less restrictive, allowing for missions to be more enjoyable than the Jedi counterpart.

1. The Sims

The Sims 4, EA, Screenshot via Steam

If you want to talk about games that reward you for being evil, then we need to talk about The Sims. This simulator game is all about doing whatever you want without worry.

You can build a family and follow along as they start careers and get older, or you can be the worst person in the entire Sims world. Or you can kill off characters and manipulate others. You can even marry another sim for all their home, money, and possessions, then kill them off. Not only do you get various achievements, but you don’t have to worry about a karma system catching up to you.

