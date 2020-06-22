Rumor: Michael Keaton To Play Batman In The Flash Movie

A new rumor details that Michael Keaton is currently in talks to play Batman in the upcoming The Flash film.

The rumor comes from TheWrap who detail, “After nearly 30 years, Michael Keaton is in talks to return to the role of Batman.”

They add that “talks with Keaton are in the very early stages, it is far from a sure thing, and can go either way.”

TheWrap also indicated they did not know how big or small Keaton’s role as Batman would be.

While they don’t have a lot of details on Keaton’s role on Batman, they did provide some information on the actual The Flash film.

TheWrap’s Umberto Gonzalez explains the film “will introduce general audiences to the idea of the multiverse, one of the of core concepts underpinning DC Comics.”

The Flash film has been turbulent to say the least going through several directors before landing on IT director Andy Muschietti.

Muschietti explained back in January that the film would be adapting The Flashpoint storyline.

However, he explained it would be a “different version of Flashpoint than you’re expecting.”

Muschietti’s sister Barbara Muschietti would provide further details explaining they had begun working on the film back in April.

Barbara Muschietti who is a producer on The Flash and Andy Muschietti’s sister confirmed via Instagram that they have already started working on the film. pic.twitter.com/NTQx6XxceM — DC Movie News (@DCMovieNews2) April 19, 2020

As far as rumors, they range from Joe Manganiello, who portrayed Deathstroke in Justice League, showing up in the film. He hinted at the possibility in an Instagram post with Aquaman’s Jason Momoa using the #flashpoint hashtag.

However, he would later remove the hashtag from the post.

Other rumors indicate that Warner Media was ready to make the film happen with or without Ezra Miller indicating that it could involve Wally West rather than Barry Allen.

Another rumor also indicated the film could introduce a female Mirror Master as the villain with Jessica Chastain said to be in the running to play the role.

The most recent rumor indicated that Jeffrey Dean Morgan was also circling the film to potentially reprise his role as Thomas Wayne from Justice League.

Keaton last played Batman in a live action role in Batman Returns. He also played Batman in the 1989 film Batman.

Keaton hasn’t been a stranger to superhero films recently appearing in Spider-Man: Homecoming as Adrian Toomes aka Vulture. He will also be appearing in Morbius although it’s unclear what role he will be playing. Speculation indicates that he will be reprising his role as Vulture.

What do you make of this new rumor? Are you interested in seeing Keaton return to the role of Batman in The Flash film?

