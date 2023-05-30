Hollywood actor Corin Nemec, best known for his roles as Jonas Quinn in Stargate SG-1 and the titular character in Parker Lewis Can’t Lose, has made it clear that he’s done listening to mainstream media, recently taking to social media to question some of the information they’ve been feeding to the public in the past few years.

Recapitulating some of the events that have transpired over the last few years, Nemec tweeted on May 20th, “Wuflu is man-made, laptop is real, Russian Collusion is not real, Intelligence community is corrupt, Boarder is wide open, Globalist Agenda for World Domination is Open Source News, Federal Reserve Bank is broke, Epstein didn’t kill himself,” cheekily inquiring, “what am I forgetting?”

First on the actor’s list is the hypothesis that COVID-19 was leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, China — a theory that was monumentally dismissed by mainstream media organisations until it was officially considered a viable option by the World Health Organization (WHO) in June 2022.

The lab leak theory gained even more traction when, after conducting a study regarding the origins of the virus, the United States Department of Energy (DOE) concluded that it not only came from a Chinese laboratory, but that it was also “created as a biological weapon.”

The second item on Nemec’s addresses the mainstream media’s turning a blind eye to the existence of the laptop belonging to then-presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, in the lead up to the 2020 election.

In October of 2020, The New York Post reported that Hunter Biden had “introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm [Burisma] less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company.”

Mainstream media dismissed reports until March of 2022 when the New York Times confirmed the existence of the laptop and revealed how the President’s son had paid off a tax liability of over $1 million over a year after announcing he was under investigation for tax fraud.

The Washington Post would follow suit that same month, validating the veracity of the emails found in the laptop of the President’s son. The New York Post’s original reporting on the news revealed that Hunter introduced the chief of state to Burisma adviser Vadym Pozharskyi in 2015.

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure,” read the email obtained by the outlet.

Interestingly, President Biden denies having talked with his son Hunter about his foreign endeavours, claiming,”I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” during his presidential campaign.

Nemec’s list of news dismissed by the media was not ignored by users on Twitter, who dropped by and left their own comments, some agreeing with him and others disagreeing, on the actor’s opinion.

“But our elections are completely incorruptible and reflections of the will of the voters,” ironically noted @davidlroberts.

Addressing Nemec’s closing inquiry, Twitter user @JoelWilliamsonTX pointed out, “You’re forgetting that no one will be held accountable for any of it,” prompting the actor to reply “And that” in agreement.

“Duuuude,” ecstatically prefaced @mitchprout. “As a huuuuge fan of SG-1…. ALL of you guys! I am so glad you are not in denial of this stuff. I sincerely hope you’re well!”

“The only two entities NOT involved in the Russia Hoax were Trump and Russia…” declared @LonewolfDusk.

Replying to @danakowalski, who proposed, “All goes back to the same thing: U.N. Agenda 2030. Biggest mistake ‘conspiracy’ folks made was not legitimizing it with the U.N. Part of the title the last 5 yrs,” Nemec asserted, “They have but few take the time to actually look into and it is so vast and diabolical in scope it takes a sound mind to accept it is real.”

“That you have no credibility,” replied a frustrated @thechrislshow to which Nemec gracefully responded with, “Neither does the main stream news.”

