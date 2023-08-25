Matt Reeves Rumored To Be Building A ‘The Batman’ Cinematic Universe Separate From The DCU

The DC Universe is growing and not just on the Earth-Prime sector governed by James Gunn and Peter Safran. Matt Reeves’ pocket kingdom of Batman characters is also going to expand over the next couple of years with sequels and Max exclusive series. The big one everyone is anticipating is The Penguin’s spinoff starring Colin Farrell.

Its debut is postponed by the ongoing writers and actors strike, but production hasn’t been canceled and we should see it drop on streaming sooner rather than later. The Batman – Part 2 will follow to grow Reeves’ “BatVerse” and the progress caused speculation he is creating his own cinematic universe apart from Gunn and Safran’s DCU.

There are rumors of more series and more villain introductions being discussed though nothing is confirmed except for that other Max series about Arkham. Nevertheless, a source is saying the building of the BatVerse into a separate coexisting thing is true. YouTube’s Syl Abdul hears that this is what’s happening over at Warner Bros., and a lot could happen.

Abdul notes that Reeves signed an overall deal with Warners in 2022, and after the merger closed, transitional executives Pam Abdy and Michael De Luca said they fully supported what Reeves was doing with Batman. Gunn and Safran would later be appointed to spearhead the relaunch of DC Studios with a shared continuity, which seemingly won’t conflict with Reeves’ plans.

The Brave and The Bold is coming with The Flash director Andy Muschietti at the helm, but that will be tonally different from Reeves’ universe. Abdul says the former will likely be more in line with Gunn’s style of humor and possibly The Flash’s mood and palate. He adds Muschietti and Gunn aren’t going in-depth with the Bat-Family as Reeves might instead.

This could open the door for a Robin in the BatVerse which Abdul hopes is Jason Todd, should it happen. A rumor a long time ago suggested Death In the Family might be used as a template for a sequel – a perfect story for a grounded, gritty, and realistic Gotham that exudes loss and tragedy.

As for the villains that may very well get their time to shine in that dystopian city, Abdul says the crop includes Scarecrow, Clayface, and Professor Pyg – whom envisions as the recipient of a novel update. Two-Face is said to be waiting in the wings too as we previously reported. You can add Catowman to the list as well, at least maybe.

All the villain and Robin stuff is still hearsay until proven, and if it ever is, Matt Reeves has to find someone else or a handful of individuals to direct and develop these projects. He is not doing everything himself.

