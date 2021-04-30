Weekly Recap – Here’s The Top Stories From This Week, Plus The Team’s Top Picks

Top 5 Articles

1. Dave Bautista Says He Went Directly To Warner Bros. And DC To Demand The Role Of Bane

J.B. Augustine covered Dave Bautista’s recent comments where he claimed in a Justice Con panel that he met with DC and told them he wanted to play Bane.

Bautista said, “I want to play Bane so bad I went to Warner Bros., had an appointment with them, had an appointment with DC, walked in the door and said, ‘I want to play Bane.’ I’m not kidding.”

Read the full article here: https://boundingintocomics.com/2021/04/26/dave-bautista-says-he-went-directly-to-warner-bros-and-dc-to-demand-the-role-of-bane/

2. Former Hollywood Actress Rose McGowan Believes That Most Members Of The Democratic Party Are Unaware Of Being Part Of A “Deep Cult”

Josh Berger covered Rose McGowan’s recent comments during an appearance on Fox News.

In her appearance on Fox News, McGowan put both political parties in the United States on blast, but specifically took aim at the Democrats.

She stated, “I’m not here to make people feel bad about their political choices, but I am here to say that you might be in a cult too if you don’t know the signs, and I do believe Democrats, most especially, are in a deep cult that they really don’t know about and aren’t really aware of.”

Read the full article here: https://boundingintocomics.com/2021/04/28/former-hollywood-actress-rose-mcgowan-believes-that-most-members-of-the-democratic-party-are-unaware-of-being-part-of-a-deep-cult/

3. Respawn Entertainment Faces Criticism For Correcting Polygon Article Discussing Titanfall II Lore In Apex Legends

Spencer Baculi covered Respawn Entertainment facing some backlash for correcting a Polygon article discussing the newest Apex Legends hero, Valkyrie, and her connection to Titanfall II’s antagonist, Viper.

The Polygon article, written by Austen Goslin, claimed it was unclear how Valkyrie’s father died, despite it being an achievement in Titanfall II.

Respawn responded to Polygon’s article on Twitter writing, “Hmmm, we suggest you check your sources. Here’s a great place to start:” They then linked to Titanfall II’s Steam page.

Read the full article and see the backlash here: https://boundingintocomics.com/2021/04/23/respawn-entertainment-faces-criticism-for-correcting-polygon-article-discussing-titanfall-ii-lore-in-apex-legends/

4. Watch Gina Carano Effortlessly Knock Down Some Targets With a Sig Sauer

This article, written by yours truly, shows Gina Carano showing off her sharp shooting skills alongside fellow actress and instructor Tetiana Gaidar at Taran Tactical.

In the video Carano appears to be using a TTI Sig Sauer MPX, a custom firearm sold on Taran Tactical’s website.

Read the full article here: https://boundingintocomics.com/2021/04/26/watch-gina-carano-effortlessly-knock-down-some-targets-with-a-sig-sauer/

5. Star Trek Actor LeVar Burton Defends Cancel Culture, Believes It Has Been “Misnamed” And Suggests Renaming It To “Consequence Culture”

Josh Berger covered LeVar Burton’s recent appearance on The View where he discussed cancel culture.

In the interview, Burton stated, “In terms of cancel culture, I think it’s misnamed. That’s a misnomer. I think we have a consequence culture, and that consequences are finally encompassing everybody in the society, whereas they haven’t been ever in this country.”

Read the full article here: https://boundingintocomics.com/2021/04/27/star-trek-actor-levar-burton-defends-cancel-culture-believes-it-has-been-misnamed-and-suggests-renaming-it-to-consequence-culture/

Team Picks

1. Spencer Baculi: Mortal Kombat Barely Edges Out Demon Slayer At Box Office Despite Opening In Over 1400 More Theaters

This article highlights the opening weekend box office results between Mortal Kombat and Demon Slayer in North America.

As for why Spencer decided to highlight this one he explains, “I think it’s really telling of the shift in public attitudes towards cinema. A live-action adaptation of a property that’s been insanely popular since its debut loses out to an anime adaptation of a manga with a much smaller fanbase size, and does so despite the former opening in 3000 theaters near the end of COVID-19 precautions and the latter in 1400 less theaters in the middle of the the entire pandemic? That would’ve been unthinkable just five years ago, and yet, here we are.”

He added, “Could this signal the end of how Hollywood approaches films based on ‘geek’ properties, leading to a shift away from ‘ironic’ and identity-devoid attempts to court general audiences over fans in favor of making a genuine product out of respect for the IP rather than building a cinematic universe? We can only wait and see.”

Read the full article here: https://boundingintocomics.com/2021/04/26/mortal-kombat-barely-edges-out-demon-slayer-at-box-office-despite-opening-in-over-1400-more-theaters/

2. John Trent: Arkhaven Comics Unveils All 17 Titles For It’s Newly Released Arktoons Platform, Promises 17 More!

This article highlights the newly launched Arktoons digital comics platform from Vox Day.

The reason for highlighting this one is because Vox is offering a comic book platform free of critical race theory and the modern day perversion of social justice.

In fact, Vox told Bounding Into Comics that Arktoons’ standards are “no sex, no satanism, no social justice.”

Not only will it not feature social justice, but a number of the comics already featured are rather good and there are all kinds of genres as well. I definitely recommend checking it out!

Read the full article here: https://boundingintocomics.com/2021/04/28/arkhaven-comics-unveils-all-17-titles-for-its-newly-released-arktoons-platform-promises-17-more/

3. J.B. Stoddard: Conservative Actor Kevin Sorbo Opens Up About Cancel Culture And Hollywood Ostracising Conservative Artists For Their Political Views

This article features an interview Kevin Sorbo did with PragerU where he discusses cancel culture and Hollywood shunning conservative actors for their political beliefs.

J.B. explains he chose this one “because Sorbo is one of those pop culture icons I grew up with who’s remained relevant but in his case, it’s without Hollywood’s help.”

He continued, “His career took a direction toward indie faith-based films and that may seem desperate to most when the truth is he is one of the first conservative Christian actors to be quietly blacklisted before cancel culture was a full-on assault.”

Read the full article here: https://boundingintocomics.com/2021/04/29/conservative-actor-kevin-sorbo-opens-up-about-cancel-culture-and-hollywood-ostracising-conservative-artists-for-their-political-views/

4. Josh Berger: Tim Pool Explains Why He Thinks Disney’s The Falcon And The Winter Solider Is Anti-Woke

This article focuses on YouTuber Tim Pool’s analysis of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and why he believes the show is anti-woke despite his previous claims about the show being woke.

Josh explained the choice saying, “Tim Pool’s on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier actually being anti-woke raises some interesting points, but it fails to hit the landing.”

He adds, “The series’ director has made it clear that she believes the shield is a “white symbol,” and that alone should tell us that the show is almost immutably woke, and not really open for interpretations — especially because the show itself makes it unbearably obvious with all of the BLM and pro-Antifa propaganda presented throughout.”

Read the full article here: https://boundingintocomics.com/2021/04/28/tim-pool-explains-why-he-thinks-disneys-the-falcon-and-the-winter-solider-is-anti-woke/

What were your favorite articles from this past week? Were you surprised by the ones that were the most read?