Ten Of The Biggest Rumors To Date Surrounding Andy Muschetti’s The Flash

Andy Muschetti’s The Flash is currently filming, and while much is known about the film, we’re still in the dark about a lot of it.

What little we do know is that both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will be back for one more round each as Batman, Supergirl will make her DCEU debut, multiversal variants of other DC heroes already seen in the DCEU are likely to make cameos, and the film will seek to retell the Flashpoint storyline.

Fortunately, for what they’re worth, there are a number of rumors floating around that could potentially reveal more details about the filmand raise our expectations.

ComicBookMovie.com ran down some of the more prominent speculations making the rounds – as we will below – and some of them might surprise you.

What’s up with Wonder Woman?

According to CBM and other reports, Gal Gadot might make a guest appearance, but scheduling conflicts and an expectant child may throw some obstacles in the way of that outcome.

It’s also possible, if only remotely, some bad PR from a recent pro-peace and pro-Israeli Twitter post made by Gadot may lead Warner Bros. to recast Wonder Woman just for her small role in The Flash.

More than likely, the substitute Diana will be a stand-in or a new character from another Earth. If this happens at all, most won’t be holding their breath in anticipation.

Reverse-Flash

It’s hard to have a modern-day Flash story without the Reverse-Flash, aka Eobard Thawne, especially Flashpoint – but it seems that WB is going to try.

There have been sparse reports that, unless there is something WB is keeping close to the chest, Thawne won’t be the main villain, but rather will instead appear in some type of cameo role or as some sort of passing reference.

Rumors and Reddit scoops abound that several actors, from Matthew McConaughey to Michael Fassbender, are being eyed for the vindictive Speedster from the future. However, these rumors haven’t yet been verified in the slightest.

As the real killer of Barry’s mom, he ought to figure in somehow, at the very least to set up Barry for a true Flash solo film and story in the sequel.

Is Michael Keaton’s Batman ‘Forever’?

Despite how much he hemmed, hawed, and beat around the bush, it’s now an academic fact that Keaton will appear in The Flash as the Dark Knight of Tim Burton’s 1989 cinematic continuity.

30 years into crime-fighting post-Batman Returns, Bruce will have become a grizzled veteran with wisdom to share who might stick around to mentor young heroes, currently rumored to be either Batgirl or Terry McGinnis.

The current mystery surrounding Keaton is how his Batman will come back, which may come down to Barry running through time and space and slamming into the Multiverse.

Saving his mom – or whatever other event may kick off the ‘Flashpoint’ – will reportedly will serve as the catalyst for the recreation of Burton’s Gothic noir world of the 90s.

In this way, Barry’s actions will also allow Muschetti and WB to workaround, and effectively eliminate the Joel Schumacher sequels from the timeline.

Amazons and Atlantis don’t go to war.

War, what is it good for? Absolutely nothing in The Flash.

We previously reported that one of the biggest changes being made to the Flashpoint arc in its translation to the silver screen is the omission of the bloody war between the Atlanteans and the Amazons, led by Aquaman and Wonder Woman, respectively.

In the comics, this conflict, the result of Barry’s meddling with fate, destroyed the world before Barry could blip back in time (again) to fix what he did.

Leaving it out probably makes things simpler for a story that’s supposed to star The Scarlet Speedster but, really, what’s Wonder Woman supposed to do then if she shows up? Or Aquaman for that matter?

While the film might go there, indications are it won’t, So we can file this plot point under “rumor” with the rest of the entries in this list.

New Batsuit

During the events of the film, Keaton will evidently suit up in his costume from Batman Returns – but that suit might not last The Flash’s entire runtime.

A scoop from DCEU Mythic contends that an older Bruce, with accruing injuries, upgrades his standard batsuit to an armor that resembles his gear from the famed Elseworlds story, Kingdom Come.

In the graphic novel, crimfighting finally begins to take its toll on Bruce, leading him to require an exoskeleton for moving around Wayne Manor.

From there, he eventually antes up with a suit that offers more support, strength, and protection – similar to the suit he built in The Dark Knight Returns.

Though unconfirmed, this one makes a good deal of sense.

Lynda Carter

WB is allegedly high on the idea of legacy cameos in The Flash. If we’re getting more than one Batman, why not multiple Wonder Women?

At the end of last year, a rumor suggested Lynda Carter would reprise her role as the iteration of Diana seen in the 1970s TV series. However, all anyone knows is that she may be in early talks for what will amount to a quick cameo.

Carter recently, returned to the franchise in Wonder Woman 1984 playing Asteria, the roaming Amazon hero who the film’s signature Golden Armor belonged to.

It’s also possible this character could resurface as well, since you never know what the Multiverse or DC Films has in store.

Returning 90s bad guys

Even crazier yet is the idea that we could see Penguin and Catwoman from Batman Returns, well, return, for the first time in 30 years.

Via his Patreon, scooper Daniel Richtman claimed in January that WB was lining up Danny DeVito to show up as Oswald Cobblepot.

Interestingly, such a cameo may be hard to pull off, as Cobblepot died at the end of the 1992 film. Similarly, Selina herself was presumed MIA/dead by Bruce Wayne at the film’s conclusion.

Though we urge taking this claim with a pinch of salt, but in any event, it should be noted that murmurs of such things are out there.

More Batman is the ticket

While, as noted above, The Flash is currently courting a number of rumored cameos, some potentials are more than just a murmur.

Earlier reports explored rumors of further Batman cameos, headlined by the return of Christian Bale and the Nolanverse, with Val Kilmer and George Clooney potentially following suit.

The likelihood for each of these is scant, especially the former, as Bale was supposedly the ‘bat-backup’ if WB couldn’t secure Keaton.

Another CW Crisis

Despite the lack of Bale, given how WB is clearly looking to push the limits of their cameos, the list of potential appearances doesn’t end there.

There’s also a fair chance that Ezra Miller and Grant Gustin’s respective versions of Barry Allen could meet again.

WB Pictures and DC Films are said to be eyeing part 2 of this crossover to pay tribute to the success of The CW’s DC content, where the Multiverse started, and capitalize on its popularity.

It’s fitting, but The Flash should try to stand on its own without all the gimmicks.

Superman to the rescue?

ComicBookMovie is spot on when they say, “The biggest and boldest claim, however, is that Nicolas Cage is being lined up to play the Superman who inhabits the same world as Michael Keaton’s Batman.”

Cage nearly played The Man of Steel in the unmade Superman Lives directed by Tim Burton. That film was meant to take place in the same universe as Burton’s Batman films, making Cage the Superman of that corner of the DC Multiverse.

However, the film was canceled during pre-production. Thus, given the rarity of unrealized pitches seeing the light of day years later in some form, it’d be groundbreaking for Cage to show up for a flyby.

He might be joined by Smallville’s Tom Welling, in a reprisal of the version of Clark Kent featured on that show, but at a point where he’s become Superman.

The problem with this cameo is that The CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover revealed that Clark not only gave up his powers to raise a family with Lois (Erica Durance), but that his Earth got erased when the various Earths across the multiverse were consolidated.

Unfortunately, Welling stated months back that he hadn’t been contacted about The Flash, further noting that at the time, he wasn’t in the middle of any sort of negotiation.

What do you say? Do you find any of these rumors credible? Which do you want to see most or would you put odds on? Tell all on social media or in the comments down below!