A new report claims that The Walt Disney Company will ban alcohol and political advertising on Disney+ in order to keep the service a family-friendly environment; quite the bold statement, considering the sheer amount of content the company has produced in an attempt to pander to the radical woke mob.

Source: ‘This Is Me’ Pride Celebration – Disney Plus, YouTube

RELATED: Pixar Employees Accuse Disney Of Censoring LGBT Content In Children’s Movies, Demand Disney Support Opposition To “Anti-Grooming” Bill

Variety’s Brian Steinberg cites two anonymous media buyers “with knowledge of recent discussions between [Disney] and advertising agencies” as the source of their reporting.

Steinberg then reveals, “These executives say Disney has already signaled to agencies that the new version of Disney+ will not accept alcohol or political advertising at its launch.”

He also notes that they will also not be accepting “ads from rival outlets or entertainment studios.”

Source: ‘This Is Me’ Pride Celebration, Disney Plus

RELATED: Disney Plus Censors Anti-White Racial Slur From Marvel Short “All Hail The King”

Further, the executives that contacted the outlet disclosed that Disney will “be cautious about running commercials alongside shows that are aimed at pre-school audiences, and will no run ads at all when an individual user profile in control of the viewing experience indicates a young child is watching.”

As per the information provided to Variety, ads on Disney+ will run an average of four minutes per hour of watched content. This would potentially mean that the House of Mouse’s streaming service would be running fewer ads per hour than its competitors, namely NBCUniversal’s Peacock, Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO Max, and Hulu.

Source: Out (2021), Pixar

RELATED: Disney To Push Their Pro-Grooming Agenda In New Disney Channel Film Zombies 3, Casting SVP Says Goal Is To “Build Identity” For Children

During an investor’s call on Wednesday, Disney CEO Bob Chapek addressed this new initiative, asserting that an ad-supported tier on Disney+ “is going to give us the ability to reach an even more broad audience as we expand Disney+ across multiple price points.”

“And using some of our other services, we can see the additive nature of an ad-driven service that enables us to keep the price lower. Of course, that’s made up for by the additional revenue that we would get per user on the advertising spending,” he concluded.

Source: The Walt Disney Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders 2022

RELATED: More Disney Rot Exposed, Company Uses Benefits Programs For “Gender Affirmation Procedures” To Assist Their Employees And Children To “Transition”

What’s even more interesting is that these anonymous media buyers claim that Disney is “wary of overwhelming the streaming outlet with a glut of ads that might obscure the service’s family-friendly environment.”

Maybe Disney still views themselves as family-friendly, but the general public seems to be drastically shifting on their opinion about Disney especially following their fight with the state of Florida and their promotion of grooming young children in kindergarten through third grade in gender identity and sexual orientation.

Prior to the signing of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Law (HB 1557) back in March of this year, Disney was seen comfortably lobbying against the bill, falsely labelled ‘Don’t Say Gay’ by the woke mob and leftist organisations.

Source: Disney Parks, YouTube

RELATED: Disney Executives Admit They Are Pushing “Not-At-All-Secret Gay Agenda,” Actively Removing Gendered Greetings, And A Whole Lot More

Disney may not want to promote alcohol or politics in their new ad-supported streaming service, but that premise may still be tarnished by the type of content the self-proclaimed “family-friendly” company has been producing in recent years; content that has fully embraced woke politics.

In August of last year, for instance, the House of Mouse openly promoted “sex transitioning” in an episode of Disney’s Muppets Babies, wherein beloved character Gonzo cross-dresses as Cinderella and was referred to using the woke non-binary pronoun ‘they’ by the other Muppet babies.

Source: Muppet Babies, Disney

RELATED: Catholic League President Accuses Disney’s Muppet Babies Of Child Abuse For Promoting “Sex Transitioning” With Episode Featuring Cross-Dressing Gonzo

Muppet Babies producer Tom Warburton strongly defended the decision to have Gonzo crossdressing in an episode clearly aimed at children, declaring, “Very early on, we wanted to do an episode where Gonzo just showed up to the Playroom wearing a skirt. And it was no big deal.”

“And it was just SO wonderfully Gonzo,” Warburton added, saying that he hopes cross-dresser Gonzo “inspires kids watching to be themselves in their own way, too.”

Source: Zombies (2018), Disney Channel

RELATED: Disney To Push Their Pro-Grooming Agenda In New Disney Channel Film Zombies 3, Casting SVP Says Goal Is To “Build Identity” For Children

Earlier this month, The Walt Disney Company announced that they will be introducing a “non-binary” character in Disney Channel’s upcoming Zombies 3 film, in an attempt to push their pro-grooming agenda even further.

It is worth noting that the content featured on the Disney Channel is aimed towards kids ages 6-14. According to Senior Vice President of Casting for Disney Branded Television Judy Taylor, their goal with Zombies 3 is to help children “build identity.”

Disney was also called out fairly recently, when former child star and current Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse, from Disney Channel’s hit series The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, accused the company of sexualising young female stars.

“My brother and I used to get quite a bit of, ‘Oh, you made it out! Oh, you’re unscathed!’ No. The young women on the channel we were on [Disney Channel] were so heavily sexualized from such an earlier age than my brother and I that there’s absolutely no way that we could compare our experiences,” Sprouse told the New York Times.

Cole Sprouse speaking at the 2019 San Diego Comic Con International, for “Riverdale”, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

RELATED: Former Disney Channel Star And Current Riverdale Actor Cole Sprouse Says Disney “Heavily Sexualized” Young Girls

In March of this year, Disney vocalised their support for teaching kindergartners about gender identity and sexual orientation, openly opposing Florida’s anti-grooming legislation introduced by Governor Ron DeSantis.

“Disney+ stands by our LGBTQIA+ employees, colleagues, families, storytellers, and fans, and we strongly denounce all legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of people in the LGBTQIA+ community – especially legislation that targets and harms young people and their families,” the company posted on social media.

The statement concluded, “We strive to create a service that reflects the world in which we live, and our hope is to be a source for inclusive, empowering, and authentic stories that unite us in our shared humanity.”

Source: Disney+, Twitter

RELATED: Disney+, Marvel Studios, Hulu, ESPN, And Others Appear To Support Teaching Kindergartners About Gender Identity And Sexual Orientation

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis vocally expressed his disapproval of Disney’s lobbying against the bill, which sought to ban discussions of sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten through third grade.

Not only did he express his disapproval, but he also signed the Independent Special Districts (HB 3C) bill that put an end to Disney’s special tax and governing jurisdiction, The Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID), in the state of Florida.

Source: FOX 13 Tampa Bay, YouTube

RELATED: Disney Actor Who Wants “MAGA Lunatics To Burn In Hell” Releases Trailer For New R-Rated Gay Sex Comedy That Takes Shots At Straight People, Features Explicit Sex Acts

DeSantis and Florida Republicans would not be the only politicians Disney ran afoul with. U.S Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo) introduced the Copyright Clause Restoration Act, which would prevent woke corporations from holding “unnecessarily long copyright monopolies” by stripping their special copyright protections.

The document dictates that copyrights held by woke corporations, such as Disney, would be limited to 56 years, whilst making retroactive changes and stipulating that “copyright in any work shall endure for 28 years from the date it was originally secured.”

In accordance with the act, companies will be able apply for an additional 28-year-period renewal and extension of copyrights under the condition that the application is to be submitted “during the 1-year period before the expiration of the original term of the copyright.”

Source: Disney Parks, YouTube

RELATED: Disney Will Donate Portion Of 2022 Pride Merch Sales To Group Promoting LGBTQ Curriculums In Public Schools

On top of this, a recent poll revealed that Disney’s favourability rating has taken a massive dive amongst consumers, with the company’s popularity collapsing from 77% to an embarrassing 33% amongst respondents.

Adding insult to injury, the poll, commissioned by NBC, places Disney’s favourability rating below President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, albeit slightly above Florida Governor Ron DeSantis; the latter being the story woke publications opted to run.

Source: ‘This Is Me’ Pride Celebration – Disney Plus, YouTube

What do you make of Disney not taking alcohol or political advertising in the ad-supported version of Disney+? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below or on social media.

NEXT: After Shoving Woke Politics Down The Throats Of Consumers, Disney’s Favourability Rating Takes Massive Dive